Jasprit Bumrah has been in sensational form in the ongoing IPL 2024 and batters have found it difficult to get him away. Bumrah has delivered economic spells along with important wickets everytime he has been given the ball by Hardik Pandya and the match against RCB in the IPL 2024 was no different. Bumrah nailed his bouncers and yorkers as he dismissed Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan and Vyshak Vijaykumar, scalping his first fifer of the season. With it he also became the first bowler to scalp five wickets against RCB in the history of the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Bowler in IPL History to Take A Five-Wicket Haul Against RCB

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the FIRST player to take an IPL fifer against RCB. pic.twitter.com/z5WmLlPbiF — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 11, 2024

