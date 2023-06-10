Jasprit Bumrah is out of cricketing action for more then a year now. He made a short return against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, but he was out again with injury and since then he hasn't played any competitive cricket. He has hinted several times of his comeback but it has been kept strictly under secret. Now, Dinesh Karthik reveals during commentary in the WTC 2023 final that Bumrah might make his comeback in the upcoming T20 series against Ireland. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

Dinesh Karthik Reveals Possible Timeline of Jasprit Bumrah's Return

Dinesh Karthik in the commentary mentioned "Bumrah is trying to come back through Ireland T20 series". Good news for Team India for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/EuHS2d3odx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 10, 2023

