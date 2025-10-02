Indian national cricket team premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, achieved a personal milestone during the ongoing IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, when the speedster claimed the wicket of Johaan Layne to complete 50 international red-ball wickets in India. Bumrah rattled debutant Layne's middle stump to reach his 50th Test wicket in India, taking just 24 innings, making him the joint-fastest Indian bowler to achieve this landmark feat alongside Javagal Srinath. In 13 Tests in India, Bumrah has 50 wickets at an average of 17, while in 36 away matches, the 31-year-old has 172 wickets at an average of 20.5. Interestingly, both of Bumrah's dismissals came in bowled, taking his 2025 tally to 12, the most by pacers for this year. Bumrah, so far, has claimed wickets of John Campbell, Justin Greaves, and Layne. Bowled! Kuldeep Yadav Bamboozles Shai Hope With A Ripper During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Personal Milestone

Congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93, who has picked his 50th Test wicket in India in 24 innnings, the joint-fastest with Javagal Srinath among Indian fast bowlers.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/SdtBTRptxo — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah Rattles Batters On Day 1

