Making his return to the Test arena after 2024, Kuldeep Yadav made his mark on the match during IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 day 1, when the spinner bamboozled West Indies' Shai Hope with a ripper on the brink of lunch session. Hope, who batted solidly for his 26, went for the expansive drive, only to see the ball turn sharply, go past the gap between bat and pad, hit the top of the off-stump, leaving Yadav and Team India players elated. West Indies opted to bat first and went into lunch on Day 1 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 at 90 for 5, with Mohammed Siraj claiming three wickets. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Fans React To New Sponsor on Team India Jersey As Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11

Kuldeep Yadav Bamboozles Shai Hope

Welcome back to Test cricket, @imkuldeep18! 💙 His first Test since October 2024 & Kuldeep cleans up Shai Hope just before Lunch! ☝ 🍽 LUNCH | WI 90/5 (23.2) Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/Ju76dqhTdq #INDvWI 1st Test, Day 1 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/Qc7e3CIIis — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 2, 2025

