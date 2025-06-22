Jasprit Bumrah Picks Up His 14th Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025

Jasprit Bumrah bagged his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The right-arm speedster achieved this feat during the first Test between India and England in Leeds.

Jasprit Bumrah Picks Up His 14th Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025
Jasprit Bumrah celebrating with Team India players. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 22, 2025 08:35 PM IST

India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah bagged his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The right-arm speedster achieved this feat during the first innings of the England national cricket team during the first Test match in Leeds. The 31-year-old took key wickets of Zak Crawley (4), Ben Duckett (62), Joe Root (28), Chris Woakes (38) and Josh Tongue (11) in the first innings of England. Jasprit Bumrah ended up 83/5 in 24.4 overs, including five maidens. Talking about the match, India made 471 runs whereas England were bundled out for 465 runs and are trailing by six runs. Harry Brook Wicket Video: England Middle-Order Batter Misses Out on Century By Just One Run As Prasidh Krishna Dismisses Him During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah bagged his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The right-arm speedster achieved this feat during the first innings of the England national cricket team during the first Test match in Leeds. The 31-year-old took key wickets of Zak Crawley (4), Ben Duckett (62), Joe Root (28), Chris Woakes (38) and Josh Tongue (11) in the first innings of England. Jasprit Bumrah ended up 83/5 in 24.4 overs, including five maidens. Talking about the match, India made 471 runs whereas England were bundled out for 465 runs and are trailing by six runs. Harry Brook Wicket Video: England Middle-Order Batter Misses Out on Century By Just One Run As Prasidh Krishna Dismisses Him During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah Claims His 14th Five-Wicket Haul in Tests

    Latestly whatsapp channel