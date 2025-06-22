Heartbreaks are a usual scene in sports, but it surely hurts hard when you get out on 99, missing a well-deserved century by just a run. During the 1st innings of England's batting during the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds, Harry Brook was batting both strong and quick. He hit a total of 99 runs, before suddenly getting out from a well bowled delivery by Prasidh Krishna. Batting at 99 of 111 balls, Harry Brook faced a short ball from Prasidh Krishna, right at the bodyline, with some good lift off the deck. Harry Brook played a shot, which touched the top edge and went straight to Shardul Thakur, who at deep backward square made no mistake to grab. Harry Brook got out for 99 in just 112 balls, keeping England at 398/7. Ravindra Jadeja, Sai Sudharsan Combine to Take Incredible Catch Near Boundary Line to Dismiss Jamie Smith During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Harry Brook Gets Out on 99:

Harry Brook-ன் அசத்தலான இன்னிங்ஸ் முடிவுக்கு வந்தாச்சு! 🤝 📺 தொடர்ந்து காணுங்கள் | England vs India | 1st Test | Day 03 | நேரலை | JioHotstar-ல்#ENGvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xfzWEaRGcB — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)