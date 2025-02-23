Jasprit Bumrah received his ICC (International Cricket Council) awards and Team of the Year 2024 caps on the sidelines of the India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The premier pacer had a magnificent 2024 where he stamped his authority across formats with stellar displays. Jasprit Bumrah was named ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year, ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year and was also part of the ICC Men’s Test and ODI Teams Of The Year for 2024. He missed out on the India national cricket team's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury but turned up at the Dubai International Stadium to show support for the Men in Blue. Jasprit Bumrah Spotted at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic).

Jasprit Bumrah Receives His ICC Awards and Team of Year 2024 Caps in Dubai

Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024 🙌 ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year 🎖️ ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year 🎖️ ICC Men’s Test Team Of The Year 🧢 ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year 🧢 pic.twitter.com/WW5tz8hSFy — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2025

