The second day of the 1st Test between India and England resumed with India's batting and they continued to show the "Bazball" which was and is being hyped over this test series. Yashaswi Jaiswal started with a banger but was taken out by Joe Root in his first over on 80 runs. Later KL Rahul also went on to play a very important innings from India's end. Rahul went back to the dressing room for a crucial 86. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024 Day 3: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India managed to take the day home with them as they are still batting on 421 runs at the loss of seven wickets. India leads by 175 runs after the end of Day 2. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are still at the crease from India's side. Jadeja is batting on 81 and Axar Patel on 35 runs. But it will be interesting to see them face the new ball on Day 3. England's fast bowler Mark Wood is yet to find a wicket. The other four England bowlers being all spinners have found a wicket or two. How to Watch India vs England 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Live Telecast on DD Sports? Get Details of IND vs ENG Match on DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels.

India's batsmen have gotten out mostly going for the big shots towards the boundary. Such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer got out while looking for a six. England will be looking forward to early wickets at the start of Day 3 to take control over India.