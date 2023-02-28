Jasprit Bumrah's injury situation is getting worse with every passing day. The Indian quick did undergo a back surgery after he was injured in 2022. He injured himself again against Australia and had to undergo rehab again. As it seemed like his recovery is complete and will finally make the comeback in the national team, report suggests that he is most likely to go another back surgery and that will rule him out for another significant amount of time including the IPL 2023 which he now in all likelihood, will miss.

Jasprit Bumrah Set to Miss IPL 2023

Bumrah is likely to undergo surgery, BCCI will make the final decision soon as the ODI World Cup will start in October. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 28, 2023

