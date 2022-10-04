Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma shared 129-run stand for the fourth wicket and helped India post a mammoth total of 178/5 against UAE in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. The duo joined forces with score reading 19/3 and eventually scored respective half-centuries to help India recover. While Deepti scored 64, Rodrigues ended up unbeaten on 75.

India end their innings with a massive score of 178/5@BCCIWomen managed to hit 60 runs in the last five overs, credit to Deepti, Jemimah and a quick burst by Pooja!@EmiratesCricket will be chasing 179 at 8.90 RPO#INDvUAE #WomensAsiaCup2022 #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 4, 2022

