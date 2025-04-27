India women's national cricket team star player Jemimah Rodrigues made a perfect throw to get Sri Lanka women's national cricket team batter Harshitha Samarawickrama run out for just 14 runs off 24 deliveries during the IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-nation series 2025 1st ODI. In the last delivery of the 16th over of the match, Harshitha Samarawickrama tried to puch a delivery towards the on-side. Immediately after striking with the bat, she and the batter at the non-striker's end aimed for a quick single. But, confusion arose and Harshitha Samarawickrama tried to return from halfway. Jemimah Rodrigues with a perfect throw aimed towards the stumps at the keeper's end made no mistake, the ball went very close to the stumps as wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh grabbed the ball in no time and struck the bails off. Chamari Athapaththu Wicket Video: Watch Sri Lanka Women Captain Get Dismissed Caught Behind By Arundhati Reddy During Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI.

Harshitha Samarawickrama Run Out Video:

