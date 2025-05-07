Jemimah Rodrigues scored her second ODI century during the IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI in Colombo on May 7. The right-hander, who has been an integral part of the India Women's National Cricket Team for quite some time now, formed two important partnerships (88 with Smriti Mandhana and 122 with Deepti Sharma) to help the Women in Blue score a massive 337/9 after they were 50/3 at one stage. This was Jemimah Rodrigues' highest score in ODI cricket and her knock came off 101 balls and included 15 fours and one six. Earlier in 2025, she had scored her maiden ODI century against Ireland. Smriti Mandhana Completes 100 One-Day Internationals For India, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 4th ODI.

Jemimah Rodrigues smashes career-best hundred as India post challenging 337 for nine against South Africa in a crucial women's Tri-Nation ODI series in Colombo.#INDWvsSAW pic.twitter.com/JfRiqO6xKG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2025

