Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for Rinku Singh after the latter smashed five sixes in the last over of KKR's match against Gujarat Titans to win the side the match by three wickets. As plaudits for Rinku Singh flew in from all corners, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share an edited poster from his blockbuster movie 'Pathaan'. The morphed poster had Rinku Singh's face instead of his own. JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235

And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!" SRK wrote on Twitter. GT vs KKR Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Rinku Singh’s Final Over Heroics As He Smashes Yash Dayal for Five Consecutive Sixes.

See Shah Rukh Khan's Post Here

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

