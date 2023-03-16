JioCinema, the official live streaming platform of Indian Premier League (IPL), has revealed that the live commentary for the upcoming IPL 2023 will be available in 12 languages including Bhojpuri and Gujarati. JioCinema will be providing the free live streaming of IPL 2023 on its app and website. JioCinema revealed that it have live commentary feed in 12 languages during a teaser of their promo for the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Live Commentary in Bhojpuri and Gujarati

#TATAIPL promo taiyar chhe. It features Surya complaining ki 'chakkar aa raha hai!' 😅 pic.twitter.com/QshRYuETfG — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 16, 2023

