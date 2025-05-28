Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma was named Man of the Match for his match-winning unbeaten half-century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Jitesh Sharma slammed a blistering 85* off just 33 deliveries with the help of eight fours and six huge sixes. Jitesh's magnificent knock helped RCB chase down the 228-run target in just 18.4 overs. This was also Royal Challengers Bengaluru's highest run chase in IPL history. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter Qualifier 1; Jitesh Sharma's Sensational 33-ball 85*, Virat Kohli's Half-Century Ensure RCB A Finish in Top Two Of IPL 2025 Points Table.

A Captain's Knock by Jitesh Sharma!

