Joe Root brought out his full range of shots as he blasted his way to a 35-ball undefeated 72 during the Trent Rockets vs London Spirit match in The Men's Hundred 2023. The England batter played not just his trademark reverse scoop but also switch hits and even one which went straight over the wicketkeeper for a boundary. He struck 10 fours and two sixes in this knock of his, which helped Trent Rockets get to 193/5.

Watch Highlights of Joe Root's Innings Here

