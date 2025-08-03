Joe Root continues to pile runs as he scores another Test century and this time he gets it during the India vs England fifth Test match at the Oval. Another successful series of Joe Root with the bat and this time he has delivered when his team needed it the most from him. Root came in when England were under pressure after Ben Duckett got dismissed and then he soaked the pressure up, found routes to score and then brought up his 39th Test century. Root has anchored the entire innings and now is looking at finishing the game for England. Most Hundreds in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, Take a Look at Top Five Players With Most Centuries in Longest Format.

Joe Root Completes His 39th Test Century

📂 Test Match └📁 Most Used └📁 Joe Root └🖼️ Hundred Graphic.jpg Same old same old for our Joe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DylMvYhZr4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)