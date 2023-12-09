Jofra Archer has suffered from injury issues in the respite and failed to stay on the field despite trying several times. He has underwent multiple surgeries and also missed the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Archer opted out of the IPL 2024 in order to make a comeback in time for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024. Ahead of that, Archer, who is currently travelling with the England cricket team in the West Indies and continuing his rehab alongside was spotted bowling in the nets ahead of the 3rd ODI. The series is currently levelled 1-1. Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out of IND vs SA T20I Series Due to Ankle Sprain, Beuran Hendricks Replaces Injured Proteas Fast Bowler.

Jofra Archer Spotted Bowling in England Cricket Team Nets

Jofra Archer back bowling in an England shirt pic.twitter.com/P81EvCrnXg — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) December 8, 2023

