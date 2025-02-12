England national cricket team fast-bowler Jofra Afrcher was seen taking a nap during the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was sleeping while sitting in the England dugout while his team members were chasing a mammoth 357-run target set by the India national cricket team. The hilarious moment was caught live on TV, during 24.5 overs of the second innings, when England were batting at 154 runs for the loss of five wickets. Jofra Archer was seen resting as he was not a part of the English line-up. England lost the game by a huge 142 runs and got white-washed by India in the IND vs ENG ODI series 2025. India Beat England by 142 Runs in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025; Shubman Gill, Bowlers Shine as Men in Blue Whitewash Three Lions 3-0

Watch Jofra Archer Taking Nap in Middle of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)