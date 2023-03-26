Boundaries galore in the 2nd T20I between West Indies and South Africa at Supersport Park, Centurion as West Indies posts a mammoth total of 258 in the first innings. Reaching such a huge total has been possible due to the blazing century from Johnson Charles who struck a 46-ball 118 and created record of being the fastest West Indies batter to score a century in a T20I breaking Chris Gayle's record created in 2016.

Johnson Charles Hits Fastest T20I Century By A West Indies Batsman

