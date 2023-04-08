Jos Buttler became the IPL 2023 Orange Cap holder after his 79-run knock in the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on Saturday, April 8. The opening batter smashed 79 runs off 51 balls in the innings which comprised 11 fours and one six. With this, Buttler now has 152 runs, ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad's tally of 149 so far. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Opening Partnership, Shimron Hetmyer's Late Surge Take Rajasthan Royals to 199/4 Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Jos Buttler Becomes Orange Cap Holder

Orange cap holder in IPL 2023 - Jos Buttler 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3BUnpgo2aw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 8, 2023

