The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 was dubbed as the 'Pink Promise' match, and ahead of the contest, a memorable moment unfolded when RR captain Sanju Samson presented a solar lamp to his opposite number, Faf du Plessis. Sanjay Manjrekar, who conducted the toss, introduced Thavri Devi, a woman who was also present and she handed over the solar lamp, which Samson gave to du Plessis. Manjrekar also stated that the woman was involved in making the solar lamp. Why Rajasthan Royals Players Are Wearing Pink Jersey Against RCB in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason.

Sanju Samson Presents Solar Lamp to Faf du Plessis

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/IqTifedknm#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/5l5wvoXLMM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2024

