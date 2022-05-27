Jos Buttler struck a fine fifty during Rajasthan Royals match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Friday, May 27. The right-hander blasted his way to a half-century, his fifth of the season off 23 balls.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)