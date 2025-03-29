A hilarious incident happened when Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler slammed a four against Mumbai Indians speedster Satyanarayana Raju's slower delivery during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident happened during the second ball of the 13th over. Satyanarayana Raju bowled a slower bouncer, almost like a tennis ball delivery, and Buttler waited and waited before slapping it away between fine leg and deep square region for a four. Shubman Gill Completes 1000 Runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Jos Buttler Waited and Waited!

Waited, waited... & muscled! 💪#JosButtler had enough time to put that one away to the boundary! 😁 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/VU1zRx9cWp #IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/FEghx6ALa4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2025

