Bhanuka Rajapaksa had to retire hurt after he was hit by a delivery that was struck by Shikhar Dhawan during Punjab Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 5. The Sri Lankan, who was at the non-striker's end, could not duck after Dhawan had hit the ball straight down the ground. The ball struck Rajapaksa's right-arm and soon he was given medical help. Prabhsimran Singh Hits His Maiden Fifty in IPL, Achieves Feat During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa Retires Hurt

