Sanjay Manjrekar received a lot of flak from netizens after he made a remark at the toss ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on April 6. Manjrekar conducted the toss and before the coin was flipped, a woman from Rajasthan presented a solar lamp to Sanju Samson who gave it to Faf du Plessis. This was done as part of Rajasthan Royals' 'Pink Promise' which is an initiative taken by the franchise to promote women empowerment. However, after the solar lamp was handed, Manjrekar ended up saying, "back to serious business," just before the coin was tossed. This comment has not gone down well with netizens who have expressed their thoughts on the same. Virat Kohli Scores First Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB Match.

'Manjrekar Never Seems to Find the Right Words'

For someone whose job is to talk, Manjrekar never seems to find the right words. https://t.co/2fTC33Vr9n — Gunjan Tripathi (@gungun005) April 6, 2024

'Did He Really Say'

Did he really say, "Now back to serious business" Jesus Christ 👀 https://t.co/o85mILd83a — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) April 6, 2024

Fan Calling for Action from Rajasthan Royals

@rajasthanroyals stop doing token charity which the official host is waiting to wrap up and move to "serious business" If no action from your side it shows you endorse this charity as rubber stamp https://t.co/oVIDUuehcW — Arpit Gupta (@Cricfanatic10) April 6, 2024

'How Can He Say'

How can he say back to 'serious business" after talking about RR's initiative https://t.co/G5EuScvihf — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) April 6, 2024

Another Disappointed Fan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)