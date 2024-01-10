In the recent BBL 2023-24 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers, Nikhil Chaudhary got out for a golden duck in an unusual way. During the seventh over of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers, Nikhil Chaudhary let go of a ball bowled by Cameron Boyce because it was a wide ball but got stumped and became the first player in Big Bash League history to get out in such a way. He also became the 16th player in T20 history to get out in this way. The last such incident took place in 2023 when Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah got out in a BPL match. BBL 2023–24: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey Available for Remainder of Tournament.

Nikhil Chaudhary dismissal, Watch Video Here

Nikhil Chaudhary stumped off a wide delivery

Nikhil Chaudhary becomes the 16th player in T20 history to be stumped off a wide for diamond duck. pic.twitter.com/r3rZBk3stS — Adam Morehouse (@ACTCricketStats) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)