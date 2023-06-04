In a major blow, Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final against India. The fast bowler has been training with the Australian team, but he has a problem with his left Achilles and a side injury. Michael Neser has been named his replacement in the Australian squad. What Happens if IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Ends in Draw? Who Wins the World Test Championship India or Australia?

Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of WTC 2023 Final

JUST IN: Michael Neser has replaced Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad for the #WTC23 Final starting on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/AcUHcEYK57 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 4, 2023

