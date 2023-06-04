One of the Indian cricket team’s most important assignments this year—the World Test Championship final is set to start in few days’ time. The much-awaited match starts on June 7 and will be played at the Oval in London. Rohit Sharma and co would hope to have their hands on the coveted Test mace at the end of the proceedings, having made it to two consecutive finals. For Australia, though, it is a maiden World Test Championship final appearance. But what happens if the match ends in a draw? Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Team India Players Train Hard Ahead of WTC 2023 Final Against Australia (See Pics).

Unlike limited-overs contests, Test cricket produces many draws and fans might wonder what would happen if the same happens between India and Australia in the WTC final. Rain might also impact the match for which a reserve day (June 12) has been kept. But what would happen if the match finishes in a draw despite the reserve day being used? Who wins the World Test Championship 2023 final—India or Australia?

What happens if the World Test Championship 2023 final ends in draw?

Fans would be quite wary of the fact that Test cricket produces many draws as result. Unlike the limited-over matches where Super Overs are used to determine the winner in case of a draw, the same does not happen for Test matches. While other Tests—especially those in a series—might end in a draw that would lead to both teams sharing proceedings, what would happen in case of this India vs Australia match, which is a final of a competition?

If the India vs Australia match ends in a draw, then the coveted WTC mace would be shared between India and Australia. Unlike other occasions when a team that finishes higher on a points table gets the cake if there’s a washout, both teams would be named joint winners if there’s no clear winner at the end of the match.

Ranked one in the ICC Test Team rankings, India have momentum on their side, having defeated Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this season, albeit in different conditions. Australia on the other hand, would rely on their strong pace attack to rattle the Indian batters and make run-scoring tough.

