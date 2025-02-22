Josh Inglis steps up to the occasion in Australia's first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as he plays a sensational knock to take Australia to the threshold of victory against England. Inglis scored his maiden ODI century during the chase of 352 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore where he displayed his immense stroke-playing range. He brought up his century in just 77 balls. PCB Seeks Explanation From ICC After Indian National Anthem Gets Played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Before AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Josh Inglis Scores Maiden Century in ODIs

An incredible 💯 from Josh Inglis keeps Australia alive in the chase 🫡#ChampionsTrophy #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/cY9wMWokNA — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2025

