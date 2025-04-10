Mohammad Rizwan created controversy when he attended the PSL 2025 press conference ahead of the start of the league. The PSL 2025 is all set to start from April 11 with the match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. Rizwan also caught off-guard when a journalist asked him 'Aapki captaincy me humne kafi learn kar liya hai, ab kya Multan Sultans win ke liye jayegi?' (We have learned enough from your captaincy, is it time to aim for a win?) The question came in relation to Rizwan's famous 'Ya to win hai, ya learn hai' (Either there is win, or there is learning) comment. The journalist took a jibe at the comment which went viral on social media. Fans Question After Multan Sultans Captain Mohammad Rizwan Attends PSL 2025 Photoshoot and Press Conference Without Wearing Official Team Jersey.

Journalist Takes Funny Jibe At Mohammad Rizwan's 'Ya to Win Hai Ya Learn Hai' Comment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)