Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants have shared a tribute post for MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. LSG paid tribute to these three players after MSD handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. All three players will not be seen leading their IPL franchise. KL Rahul Performs Trademark ‘Shut the Noise’ Celebration With Fans As He Joins Lucknow Super Giants Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Lucknow Super Giants Pay Tribute to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Just how fast the night changes 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/hJGeegxQuJ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)