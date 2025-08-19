South Africa national cricket team star pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series between the Proteas and the Australia national cricket team. Kagiso Rabada suffered a blow, and has been ruled out "due to inflammation of his right ankle", the Proteas have officially revealed. The South Africa cricket team have also announced that another fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will be replacing Kagiso Rabada. Maphaka was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded AUS vs SA T20I series South Africa lost 2-1. It has also been revealed that Kagiso Rabada underwent a scan on Monday, and "will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff." Australia Beat South Africa By Two Wickets in AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025; Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis Help Aussies Win Series 2-1.

Proteas Announces Kagiso Rabada Replacement

🚨Squad Update 🚨 Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle. The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He… pic.twitter.com/8SYrKWMgHz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 19, 2025

