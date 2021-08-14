Cricketer Kamran Akmal took to Twitter and posted on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, which is being celebrated today, August 14. Akmal shared a creative design, however, Independence was spelt wrongly as "Indepence" in it. Twitter users were quick to spot the mistake and trolled the wicket-keeper batsman.

Changes be Made!

Respect

Just Like Brother

lol

Funny One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)