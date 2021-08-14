Cricketer Kamran Akmal took to Twitter and posted on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, which is being celebrated today, August 14. Akmal shared a creative design, however, Independence was spelt wrongly as "Indepence" in it. Twitter users were quick to spot the mistake and trolled the wicket-keeper batsman.

Respect for you brother, you the only person taking revenge from British for what they did to our country by doing same to their language — Scar (@Scar3rd) August 13, 2021

Changes be Made!

Carrying on Umar's Legacy 👌 Time to modify the dictionary — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) August 13, 2021

Respect

Pakistan waalon ka apna ek alag english dictionary.. respect! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 14, 2021

Just Like Brother

Close, this is a brother of mother from another brother 🤪@Umar96Akmal pic.twitter.com/WSuDRbf1nf — Vedant (@Vedantp13) August 13, 2021

lol

D E and N be like: pic.twitter.com/xP9DMzYaAs — Varshu 🇮🇳💫 (@VarshuuS) August 14, 2021

Funny One

Other people have autocorrect in their keyboards, Kamran Akmal has Auto-Wrong.🤣🤣🤣😂😂😭🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂 — ViRaTiAn (@ONLYviratmaters) August 13, 2021

