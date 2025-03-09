New Zealand struggled with the bat in hand during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as they put up a total of 251 on the board. Kane Williamson, who starred with the bat in the previous match, couldn't impact the game as he got dismissed cheaply. He also suffered a hamstring injury during batting and got ruled out of the remainder of the match. Kane won't take the field during the chase and he has been replaced by Mark Chapman. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Called Out By Fans For Promoting Betting App Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Kane Williamson Ruled Out of Remainder of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Team update | Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy final due to a quad strain sustained while batting. Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field. #ChampionsTrophy #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/7wqdIfQEVR — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)