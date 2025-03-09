India National Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a post on social media on the morning of March 9. Sunday, just ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The post was related to the promotion of a gambling app with the question of 'who is winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025'. Fans called Gambhir out on social media for promoting betting and also questioned how can a head coach ethically put forward a question like who is winning or losing? Ravindra Jadeja Retiring? Fans Speculate After Indian Spinner Spotted Hugging Virat Kohli After Completing His Spell in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

'Sabse Bada Rupaiya'

Sabse bada rupaiya https://t.co/XqKRQrPxo1 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) March 9, 2025

'Irony at Its Peak'

Head Coach Encouraging Gambling

Head coach of the national cricket team encouraging gambling on the day of a final. Anything goes in this country as long as you belong to a certain party :))) https://t.co/0HeSMRwjSI — Tuhin (@tuhinat221b) March 9, 2025

Promoting A Direct Gambling Site

Incumbent Coach of the Indian National Cricket team promoting a direct Gambling site from his official X Handle which still has a Grey Government tick. 🤦 This is sinister on so many levels. This guy already gets paid for the BCCI Coach Salary, Ex MP Pension and Ex Cricketer… https://t.co/6pUyl1RiZQ — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) March 9, 2025

Coach Promoting Betting App

COACH OF INDIAN CRICKET TEAM PROMOTING BETTING APPS AND WHY THE F IS HE ASKING PEOPLE WHETHER WE WILL WIN OR NOT.WHOEVER THOUGHT OF THIS IDEA SHOULD BE FIRED ALONG WITH THE COACH HIMSELF. https://t.co/olTMMcreXR — DG (@RetardedHurt) March 9, 2025

subhead

Hello @BCCI wake up and have some strict guidelines, players are not allowed to wear sleeveless in such heat, they are not allowed to travel with their families but here coach of team India is openly promoting betting app. This is such low. https://t.co/OWjmeA4v7h — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) March 9, 2025

