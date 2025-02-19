Pakistan national cricket team star speedster Naseem Shah took the big wicket of New Zealand national cricket team ace batter Kane Williamson during the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the ninth over in the first innings. Naseem Shah bowled a length delivery that angled inwards towards Kane Williamson. After pitching, the ball straightened and took the outside edge of the Black Caps batter. Captain Mohammad Rizwan took a good low catch in front of him. Kane Williamson departed after scoring just one run. This was the first single digit from the former New Zealand national cricket team captain in the last 36 innings. Pakistan Air Force Presents Special Air Show 'Sher Dil' During National Anthem in PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, President Asif Ali Zardari In Attendance (See Pics and Video).

Naseem Shah Gets Rid of Kane Williamson

EDGED & GONE! 🔥 A terrific turnaround by Pakistan as #NaseemShah gets rid of Kane Williamson for just 1! 👏 📺📱 Start watching FREE on JioHotstar: https://t.co/T07mgtb2xJ#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #PAKvNZ LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2 & Sports18-1 & Sports18-Khel! pic.twitter.com/TiLnxo5MjQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2025

