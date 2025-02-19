It is a historic moment for Pakistan, as they host a major ICC event after 29 years. They are hosting the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 almost three decades after they last hosted the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup. To make the special moment more auspicious, the Pakistan Air Force presented an air show with their planes in the opening ceremony, during the national anthem of the teams ahead of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy game. The beautifully presented air show was titled 'Sher Dil'. The chief guest of this grand opening ceremony was the nation's President, Asif Ali Zardari. Indian National Flag Spotted at Karachi's National Bank Stadium During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Controversy (See Pics and Video).

Pakistan Air Force Presents Special Air Show 'Sher Dil'

A spectacular air show by the Pakistan Air Force Sherdil Squadron in Karachi to mark the start of ICC #ChampionsTrophy 2025 ✈️✨#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/sXIRRo5zg2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geo News English (@geonewsdottv)

