Karachi Kings prevailed over Quetta Gladiators in a one-sided encounter by 56 runs and notched their second win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. James Vince led the Kings' charge with an exceptional 70 off 47, while captain David Warner and Tim Seifert contributed with 31 and 27, respectively. Mohammad Amir and Ali Majid claimed two wickets each for Quetta Gladiators. In reply, Quetta managed 119 for 9 in their 20 overs, with skipper Saud Shakeel top-scoring with an unbeaten 33. Hasan Ali was the star performer with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Mohammad Nabi and Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets apiece as KK climbed to third in the standings. Empty Stands, No Crowd! PSL 2025 Matches At Karachi Fail to Attract Fans, Near-Empty Stadium Witnessed Once Again.

Karachi Kings Win by 56 Runs

