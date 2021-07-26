Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and other members of the Indian cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

See Virender Sehwag's tweet here:

.A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend lost someone close to their hearts. My tributes to the great martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and salute to all the soldiers. Aap hain, isliye hum hain. #KargilVijayDiwaspic.twitter.com/BnYV6VVbSW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2021

Check Shikhar Dhawan's tweet:

All the sacrifices won’t be forgotten. Remembering those that laid down their lives at Kargil. #KargilVijayDiwas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LKD2vIjVbx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2021

Take a look at Harbhajan Singh's tweet:

ऐ मेरे वतन के लोग जरा आँख मे भर लो पानी, जो शहीद हुए है उनकी जरा याद करो क़ुर्बानी .कारगिल दिवस पर उन सब भाइयों को जिनहोने देश के लिए क़ुर्बानी दी उनको प्रणाम.. देश और हम सब अपने आभारी रहेंगे 🙏🙏 जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/Ip8qb35tav — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 26, 2021

This is what Rishabh Pant had to say:

It has been 22 years since those brave soldiers laid down their lives to protect us and what's ours. Paying a heartfelt tribute to all our heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Your sacrifice will live in our hearts always. pic.twitter.com/qvQ6NsnBxe — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 26, 2021

