The India vs England Test series, apart from all of its action and exciting on-field moments, was also pretty memorable for some of the most epic comments made by players which were heard by the help of the stump microphones. Players like to engage in a bit of chatter, especially if a batter is around and in one such case, Sarfaraz Khan made some hilarious comments towards Shoaib Bashir when he had come out to bat during the India vs England fifth Test. England's second innings had fallen apart completely and Bashir had come out to bat to accompany Joe Root at the other end. As he dug out a Kuldeep Yadav ball which kept low, Sarfaraz Khan, who was fielding at short leg, was heard saying, "Maar yaar jaldi, snow pe chalte hai upar. Ghoom ke ayenge chal." 'How Many Have You Scored?' Shubman Gill, Jonny Bairstow Engage in Intense Verbal Exchange During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Sarfaraz Khan's Comments for Shoaib Bashr

