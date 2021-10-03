Sunrisers Hyderabad debutant Umran Malik was impressive on his debut in IPL as the pacer from Kashmir clocked some serious pace. The bowler managed a speed of 150.06kph, which is the fastest by an Indian in IPL 2021.

Umran Malik…impressive first over and has already bowled the fastest ball by an Indian in #IPL2021 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2021

Serious Pace

