Kedar Jadhav was introduced as the Impact Player for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, May 9. The veteran was signed by the franchise as a replacement for David Willey. In the last match, he was replaced and did not get a chance to bat. Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Instagram Story of Watching MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Fans Feel It Is Directed Towards Virat Kohli.

Kedar Jadhav Named RCB's Impact Player

Kedar comes in as an impact player and gets going immediately with a 4️⃣ 👏 Come on, KJ! We’re counting on your experience 🤞#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/uwWJvSk2i0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)