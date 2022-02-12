Khulna Tigers would face Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on Saturday, February 12. The match would begin at 5:00 but fans in India unfortunately, would not be able to watch live telecast of this game. But they can surely watch live streaming of this game on the FanCode app.

See Details:

Who will you be rooting for when 4️⃣ teams face off for a fight? 💪 📺 Watch the #BBPL2022 matches LIVE on #FanCode 👉https://t.co/lr5xUqZUWo#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/gXt22Rq8Dl — FanCode (@FanCode) February 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)