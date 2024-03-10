Kieron Pollard's bat broke into two pieces as he attempted to play a powerful shot on the off-side during the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2024 on March 9. The West Indies all-rounder unleashed an expansive drive on the off-side off Tayyab Abbas' bowling in the 13th over of the run chase and surprisingly, the bat snapped into two pieces with the handle remaining in his hands and the remainder of the willow down on the ground. Pollard subsequently had the bat changed but that did not work out too well as he was dismissed in that same over. Karachi Kings eventually won the match by three wickets. Akeal Hosein Hat-Trick Video: Watch Spinner Dismiss Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Luke Wood off Consecutive Balls During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Match

Kieron Pollard's Bat Breaks into Two Pieces

