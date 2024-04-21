Kolkata Knight Riders congratulated Sunrisers Hyderabad after they broke their long-standing IPL record of scoring the highest powerplay score in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 125/0 in the powerplay, which is the highest total in the first six overs in T20 cricket. Taking to social media, KKR shared a picture of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn from 2017 when the duo had scored 105 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Wow! Never thought anyone could better Narine-Lynn’s 105 in Powerplay @SunRisers. y’all been exceptional this season! " Sunrisers Hyderabad Score Highest Powerplay Score in T20 Cricket, Achieve Feat By Smashing 125 During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match.

KKR React as SRH Break Their Record of Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History

Wow! Never thought anyone could better Narine-Lynn’s 105 in Powerplay 💥@SunRisers y’all been exceptional this season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xyup3nSmr3 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 20, 2024

