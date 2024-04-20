SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has one of the explosive batting lineups in IPL 2024 with the addition of Travis Head. The side already registered the highest score (287) in IPL against RCB this season and now has another record by their name of scoring most runs in powerplay. Invited to bat first, Travis Head raced to his fifty in just 16 balls while Abhishek Sharma scored 40 in just 10 balls. Smalshin minimum of two sixes and two fours in an over the side reached 125 runs in six overs. They broke the record of 105 runs scored by Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal challengers Bengaluru in the 2017 season. Travis Head Equals Record of Scoring Fastest Fifty for SRH, Achieves Feat off Just 16 Balls During IPL 2024 Match Against Delhi Capitals.

SunRisers Hyderabad Scores Highest Score in Powerplay During DC vs SRH

125 runs. 6 overs 🚀 Highest powerplay total of all time! 🔥 Travis Head 🤝 Abhishek Sharma Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/LZmP9Tevto#TATAIPL | #DCvSRH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2024

Hammering by SunRisers Hyderabad

SRH's 125/0 is the HIGHEST Powerplay total in T20 history. pic.twitter.com/I3HCO4QAM5 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)