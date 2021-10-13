KKR star Venkatesh Iyer has been called up by Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 26-year-old has been asked to stay behind in UAE after the conclusion of IPL 2021 as he will join the national team set-up as a net bowler.

🗞️ A morning update to bring a smile on your face: @ivenkyiyer2512 has been asked to stay back in the UAE with 🇮🇳 @BCCI along with DC counterpart and good friend @Avesh_6 for #T20WorldCup as 'net bowlers' Congratulations to the boys from Indore! 😍#KKR #DCvKKR #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/6ZJ1aT5pb8 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)