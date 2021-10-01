Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Lockie Ferguson and Andre Russell misses out of KKR's squad due to injuries with Tim Seifert making his KKR debut. For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and Fabian Allen has come back into the side.

Punjab Kings playing XI: KL Rahul(c &wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

