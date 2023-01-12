KL Rahul played a gritty knock as he steered India past Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 12. With this result, India have attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The right-hander played a responsible knock after he had come on following the loss of some early wickets. He took his time and put on 75 runs with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket, which turned the game around. Hardik Pandya Abuses Substitute Fielder for Not Bringing Him Water During IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

KL Rahul Stars in India's Win:

